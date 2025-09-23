Energy expert debunks common misconception about solar panels: 'A myth that simply is not true'

Despite misconceptions, solar panels save enough carbon pollution over just a few years to offset their manufacturing pollution.

The Bright Eye Solar (@brighteyesolar) TikTok account posted a video to set the record straight on how solar panels save plenty of carbon compared to how much they produce during manufacturing.

One of the account's solar energy experts stated, "This is a myth that simply is not true," explaining that production pollution does not outweigh the lifetime carbon savings.

Solar panels help homes and businesses reduce their pollution, making them less dependent on planet-warming energy sources like coal and gas. However, solar panel manufacturing, like most manufacturing processes, creates carbon pollution.

This expert says that just one to three years of solar energy production saves the amount of pollution needed for manufacturing. He also notes that a single solar panel will save about 10 times the amount of carbon used to manufacture it over its lifetime.

Manufacturing pollution is significant. However, for some green technologies, such as solar panels, the long-term environmental impact is worth it.

It's important to consider all factors when making environmentally conscious decisions. In this case, solar panels are still the right decision. But that doesn't negate the negative environmental impact they can have, including manufacturing, transportation, lithium mining, and disposal.

A Harvard Business Review article explored these issues, raising concerns about production and end-of-life plans. However, the piece ends by explaining, "The science is indisputable: Continuing to rely on fossil fuels to the extent we currently do will bequeath a damaged if not dying planet to future generations."

The solar industry isn't perfect, but it's far better than coal, oil, and gas. Homeowners save money and reduce their home's pollution output. You can save even more money when you use EnergySage's free tools to compare local installation quotes. These resources can get you up to $10,000 in savings, on top of the lifetime utility bill savings.

If you own an electric vehicle, you save more by charging it using your solar setup. The more green technologies you embrace, the more money you can keep in the bank, and the healthier the planet will be.

Asking questions about manufacturing and disposal is essential to creating a truly circular economy. But this energy expert makes it clear: Solar panels can help create a cooler, cleaner future in the long run.

