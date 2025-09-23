US homeowners are quickly adopting these 'plug-and-play' alternatives to rooftop solar panels: 'It fixes our energy cost'

Rooftops are no longer the lone domains of household solar, as budget-savvy homeowners are taking advantage of improving technology to gather cleaner energy from a growing number of surfaces.

California public radio station KQED recently highlighted Berkeley hills resident Matthew Milner's foray into solar with an easily installed array that he attached to the side of a fence.

"We'd wanted to get rooftop solar, but it's so expensive," Milner said in the story. "This allows us to dip our toe in a little bit."

It's part of an amazing time for suncatchers, as they are being installed under train tracks, on public infrastructure, and on balconies.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Milner's setup is a fresh take on the latter concept. The small, portable array was assembled in a couple of hours, plugged into his house, and offsetting potentially dirty energy coming from the grid, according to KQED.

Solar is one of the best ways to lower, and sometimes eliminate, utility bills. But the price can be a detriment for many people. Rooftop arrays can cost up to $30,000, depending on the size and applicable incentives, according to EnergySage. It's a free resource that can help you compare quotes and find the right professional installer for a quick job. Fast action is important to land 30% tax credits that expire at the end of the year due to federal policy changes.

Milner's system — referenced in the industry as "plug-and-play solar" — comes at a fraction of the cost of the larger rooftop arrays. KQED reported that two panels and accessories from San Francisco's Bright Saver cost about $2,100 and can power lights, electronics, and maybe even an efficient refrigerator. It will take Milner less than five years for his energy savings to pay for the setup, which he got at a discounted price of $1,700. His power bill was running at up to $80 a month, all per KQED.

"It fixes our energy cost a little bit, because rates keep rising," he said in the story.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Thinner, smaller, and cheaper portable versions are in development by other companies with the goal of lowering costs through self-installation, KQED's report added. Leasing panels through programs such as Palmetto's LightReach is another option gaining traction.

The onus is surging power bills that are outpacing inflation. That's partly due to heat waves and data center energy demand, which requires loads of electricity for cooling and computing.

EnergySage's mapping tool compares costs and incentives by state. Its overall guidance can save customers up to $10,000. Experts there can even help with an HVAC upgrade via heat pump guidance. The combination of solar energy and smarter tech can lower utility expenses even more. The tech can reduce household electricity costs for heating by up to 75%, according to the government.

It all limits heat-trapping air pollution generated by fossil fuels that are burned to make power. The lung-troubling fumes are linked by NASA to extreme temperatures that could soon force people from certain parts of the world.

For plug-in solar's part, KQED reported that safety standards, rules, and even laws easing its use would help with adoption.

Republican Utah state Rep. Raymond Ward wrote legislation to make it easier for folks to use the lower-cost, convenient suncatchers.

"I'm interested in anything that helps move toward more abundant energy," he said in KQED's story.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.