Solar expert expresses concerns as homeowners rush to install panels before lucrative incentives end: 'Doesn't make any sense'

Many homeowners are scrambling to install rooftop solar systems before federal tax credits expire in December, giving contractors plenty of lucrative work. However, solar business owners worry about the industry's future in light of the tax credits disappearing.

As Utility Dive reported, Montana Busch, founder of the Georgia-based solar installation company Alternative Energy Southeast, is one of those owners who feels frustrated about the government cuts to critical solar programs. After President Donald Trump announced the 30% tax credit would expire nearly 10 years ahead of schedule, Busch said quote requests poured in, and while he's still not hurting for work, he anticipates that will change after Dec. 31.

"We've sold a record number of projects in the past few weeks and, you know, it's great in a lot of ways, but it's also a big challenge for a business to ramp up and ramp down," Busch told the news outlet. "That's what doesn't make any sense about this: Solar provided means for someone like me ... to build a business from the ground up, i.e. the American Dream, right? But our own government is against our industry."

Elsewhere across the country, the clean energy marketplace EnergySage has noted similar spikes in demand. Emily Walker, EnergySage's director of content and insights, told Utility Dive that the company has "seen some of our biggest weekly registration numbers in our entire history" over the summer.

Despite the surging demand, it's clear that installers are worried about the impending tax credit expiration. An EnergySage survey revealed that 92% of contractors said that repealing the credits would "harm or dramatically harm" their companies. Some even said they would shut down their business, sell it, or leave the industry.

With so many uncertainties surrounding future solar incentives and installation prices hitting all-time lows recently, per EnergySage, it's never been a better time to take advantage of the tax credits while they last and invest in a home system.

In the r/Solar subreddit, many users reported they installed solar before the tax credit expired and didn't regret their decision.

"Glad to have completed before summer. Nice to be able to be energy independent from the grid," one person said.

"I signed before the bill came through but I'm in CA and it just made sense," another shared. "... Determined I need one Tesla power wall, 8 more panels, and one heat pump will save me 3k a year during the payback period and 6k a year when it's paid off."

