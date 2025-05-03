  • Home Home

Lucky shopper overjoyed after buying vintage item for incredible price on Facebook Marketplace: 'What a piece'

"Congrats on an amazing and wonderful find."

by Audrey Brewer
"Congrats on an amazing and wonderful find."

Photo Credit: iStock

A lucky shopper found a stunning vintage dresser on Facebook Marketplace for a fraction of the price it typically sells for at auction.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, they shared photos of the dresser at home, showcasing its beautiful design and build, saying, "I'll never be this lucky again."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They added that it's "a late '60s 8 drawer dresser from Denmark in rosewood by Piet Hein that weighs about 200 pounds and is 6 and a half feet long." A screengrab showed the same piece goes for at least $6,500 when sold at auction, and the poster revealed they paid only $230.

Buying secondhand furniture, especially such a large piece, is an enormous money saver. According to Earth.org, antique and vintage furniture costs about 80% less than new pieces. It also offers unique designs and styles that can't be found at big box stores or from mass-produced websites.

And older pieces are truly built to last. Like fast fashion, there's fast furniture, with items such as desks and beds lasting an average of five years, per a New York Times report. Those things made up 4.1% (12.1 million metric tons) of landfill waste in 2018, compared to just 2.2 million metric tons in 1960, according to the Environmental Protection Agency

The OP's find isn't the only thrifting success story, as people all over are scoring great deals for mere fractions of retail prices. One found a set of high-end Knoll chairs for $14.99 a piece — compared to $3,500 for just one lesser new chair from the brand. Others have found Le Creuset cookware for $10, a designer lamp made in Italy for $5.99, and high-end fashion items. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Wow, what a piece!" one person wrote in the comments, highlighting the rare rosewood. The University of Oxford reported rosewood trees are the world's most trafficked endangered species and make up about a third of the illegal wildlife trade — "more than all animal products put together." 

Another user said: "Beautiful piece and I am so glad it has gone to someone who will cherish it! Preserve the good stuff!!!!"

"Omg I am green with envy!" someone else acknowledged. "How fabulous is that?! Congrats on an amazing and wonderful find." 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x