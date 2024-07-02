Shopper stunned after stumbling upon 'beautiful' vintage furniture at local yard sale: 'Looks like it's in incredible condition'

Some people associate thrift shopping with used clothing only, but there are so many more great items shoppers can buy secondhand, including luxury furniture.

One person was so thrilled by their recent furniture find they shared it in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. "Been lookin for one of these FOREVER and finally came across one yesterday at a yard sale," the poster said. "It's a 70's Kartell Componibili side table."

A brand new Kartell side table could cost at least $150, and this lucky shopper found their thrifted piece for only $30.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Consumers who thrift shop or frequent yard sales get the benefit of finding their everyday necessities for great bargains, and it's an exciting bonus when they stumble upon a rare or luxury item for a steal.

Thankfully, thrift shopping has become a trend online as well. Even for furniture shoppers, there are options such as Kaiyo that buy and sell used furniture that's in great condition, all from the convenience of a website.

There are plenty of other online thrift shopping options, including ThredUp, or, for the added convenience of a subscription service, A Curated Thrift.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In the United States alone, about 11.3 million tons of textile waste are tossed into landfills every year, according to Earth.org. These products release toxic pollution into the air as they break down.

The good news is the thrifting market is growing. CBS News reports, "The sale of used clothes is expected to exceed $77 billion by 2025."

Buying used products keeps them out of the landfill and cuts down on pollution. It's good to know that when you shop secondhand, you're making a smart choice for your wallet and the planet.

Commenters on the Reddit post were loving this shopper's great find. "Soooo lucky!" one user said. "Looks like it's in incredible condition."

Another pointed out the table's functionality, writing: "Really cool piece! Seems really useful too!"

One Redditor said, "It's beautiful!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.