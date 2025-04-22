Thrift shopper astounded after looking up the retail value of item purchased for $5.99: 'This is just too awesome'

A pristine find worth hundreds of dollars posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls has prompted thousands of Redditors to go to their local thrifts.

"Wow!" wrote the user. "[It was] $5.99, originally [worth] $350."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The designer lamp is typically sold on Luminaire and is made in Italy. However, this thrifter was thrilled to secure the lamp for a sliver of the cost.

After researching the lamp more, the shopper found that the lamp was revolutionary during the time of its creation in 1967, making the find even more valuable.

"This is just too awesome," commented one user.

Whether it's for clothes, utilities, furniture, or anything else, thrifting has proved a successful way to find a new style or customize your home. Its low prices, combined with the likelihood of finding something totally unique, have driven shoppers to thrift shops. Purchasing secondhand items can save you almost $100 per year. In this case, it saved the shopper nearly $400.

The environmental benefits have only followed.

According to Henkel, "The average piece of furniture generates approximately 47 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents — roughly the same amount of greenhouse gases produced burning 20 liters of petrol."

Meanwhile, the European Environmental Bureau estimated that over 11 million tons of furniture end up in landfills just in EU countries every year. Thrifting reduces the amount of furniture that ends up in landfills every year. It supports the circular economy, reducing the endless supply chains that facilitate deforestation and other resource-depleting practices. Dubbed "fast furniture," it's been noted by the Good Boutique that "the transportation of raw materials and finished products across the globe further exacerbates this problem."

The find has sparked conversation as many were interested in the lamp's unique design and history. Many expressed their jealousy.

"Literal dream find," wrote one commenter.

Another expressed, "I'm sooooo jealous!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.