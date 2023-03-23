Lucky shopper shares how they managed to snag a $500 Le Creuset Dutch oven for just $10: ‘It’s the best feeling’

“Got a deal on one of these at a yard sale years ago,” one commenter wrote.

In a post shared to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, one Redditor shows off a major kitchen score from Le Creuset, one of the most loved manufacturers of high-quality enameled cookware.

The Redditor captions the image of their new blue Le Creuset dutch oven “one of my white whales.” They say they paid only $10 for the cookware, which appears to be in mint condition.

Le Creuset is a premium French cookware brand that has been loved by home cooks and professional chefs for more than a century. The brand is highly regarded for its exceptional quality. Its products, like the dutch oven the Redditor scored, are made from durable and long-lasting materials, such as cast iron and stoneware.

The cookware is also designed to distribute heat evenly, ensuring that food is cooked to perfection. And because it’s enamel-coated, it is designed to minimize sticking — and it’s dishwasher-safe.

That quality comes at a price, though — a new Le Creuset dutch oven can easily set you back $500.

Secondhand stores are often filled with used homewares like the one the Redditor found. And some cookware, like Le Creuset, can last generations when properly cared for, making that $10 price tag even more significant.

The Reddit thread was full of comments. One Redditor says they’ve been searching for one “ever since my aunt told me it’s her trick to baking the best bread- inside a Dutch oven.”

Another says they found a 9qt in the same color for $15 last week. “Twins,” they write.

“Ah yay!” the original poster replies. “Congrats, it’s the best feeling, my first big find!”

Another Redditor shares how they found their Le Creuset. “Got a deal on one of these at a yard sale years ago,” they write. “The young couple probably got it as a wedding gift and didn’t know the value of it! I gladly took it off their hands for like 6$.”

