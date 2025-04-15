Shopper speechless after spotting original tags on designer jacket in thrift store: 'You find the best stuff'

A thrifter took to Reddit recently to share a designer brand jacket they found at a fraction of its retail cost, and the response from fellow secondhand shoppers was immense.

The post was made on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, which regularly shows the incredible purchases of thrifters to fellow thrift fanatics.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared a photo of themselves in the dark green wool outer layer, with the caption, "Thrifted this gorgeous Michael Kors jacket."

While thrifting has been happening for almost 100 years, it has become increasingly popular among young people in the 21st century, particularly in response to fast fashion. While fast fashion produces minimal-use, cheap clothes and accessories, thrift shopping allows quality items to find new homes, thus getting exponentially more use out of them.

By utilizing thrift stores, which can be found all over, fewer clothes could be produced by fast fashion factories as demand for their products decreases. This prevents textile waste by this industry, which, according to Earth.org, "dries up water sources and pollutes rivers and streams, while 85% of all textiles go to dumps each year."

The outcomes of shopping secondhand are simple: more chic, thrifted clothes and fewer landfills full of wasted materials.

Not only is thrift shopping a great way to obtain unique, designer items, but you can own them without paying the designer price.

Though the Michael Kors jacket, bought for $30 with an original price of $224, comes as an incredible find, it is not that abnormal to stumble upon killer deals like this while shopping secondhand.

Other shoppers' scores have included a Vera Wang wedding dress for $20 that retails for around $1500, a pair of Allen Edmonds Lexington shoes for $12 that retail for around $425, and even a Launer luxury purse worth a few thousand dollars, bought on the cheap by one buyer.

Comments from stunned fellow thrifters praised the purchase, with one saying: "Wow! That is nice."

Someone else added: "It's gorgeous! I love that color."

Another made a great point, saying, "I love shopping off-season at the thrift stores. You find the best stuff."

