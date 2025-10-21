  • Home Home

Thrilled customer shares photos of once-in-a-lifetime Goodwill find: 'I'm so jealous'

"I would be fighting people, literally throwing money at the cashier for these."

by Misty Layne
Redditors were shocked to learn that one user had scored a Pierre Paulin for Artifort chair for under $25 at Goodwill.

Photo Credit: iStock

It's amazing what you can find at your local Goodwill or other thrift store if you just look hard enough.

One Redditor shared their dream find, purchased at their local Goodwill, when they posted a photo of a gorgeous red chair to the r/Mid_Century subreddit. 

Redditors were shocked to learn that one user had scored a Pierre Paulin for Artifort chair for under $25 at Goodwill.
Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "I very very rarely score at Goodwill especially since they now filter donations. Was thrilled to find this Pierre Paulin for Artifort chair."

They also shared the price of the chair in the comments on the post — a mere $24.99.

Fellow Reddit users were thrilled (and a touch envious) with the find. 

"I would be fighting people, literally throwing money at the cashier for these," a Redditor commented

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Another person added, "I'm so jealous."

Stumbling across a fabulous discovery like this one can admittedly be on the rarer side, but finds like this one do happen (and often enough that entire subreddits are dedicated to them). 

Besides the excitement of discovering something like this chair, finding well-made, high-quality furniture at thrift stores saves consumers a significant amount of money on furniture pieces that sell far below the original retail price (1stDibs had a Pierre Paulin for Artifort chair selling for $3,619). 

Additionally, when purchasing vintage pieces, thrifters benefit from the use of high-quality materials and quality craftsmanship so often found in past furniture manufacturing, but rarely found in today's modern and affordable pieces.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Coming across cool finds like vintage furniture could also make thrifters a profit, if they decide to resell the item, since these pieces retail for so much more than the price paid at the thrift store.

Even if you don't have the good luck of locating a cool vintage furniture piece, though, you can still save quite a bit of money by shopping at thrift stores. You might even discover a piece of designer clothing you've been wanting or a rare piece of jewelry for pennies on the dollar.

Best of all, by shopping secondhand, you're extending the life of whatever item you purchase and keeping it out of a landfill, which reduces the carbon pollution responsible for heating our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x