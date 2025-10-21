Thrilled customer shares photos of once-in-a-lifetime Goodwill find: 'I'm so jealous'

"I would be fighting people, literally throwing money at the cashier for these."

It's amazing what you can find at your local Goodwill or other thrift store if you just look hard enough.

One Redditor shared their dream find, purchased at their local Goodwill, when they posted a photo of a gorgeous red chair to the r/Mid_Century subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "I very very rarely score at Goodwill especially since they now filter donations. Was thrilled to find this Pierre Paulin for Artifort chair."

They also shared the price of the chair in the comments on the post — a mere $24.99.

Fellow Reddit users were thrilled (and a touch envious) with the find.

"I would be fighting people, literally throwing money at the cashier for these," a Redditor commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Another person added, "I'm so jealous."

Stumbling across a fabulous discovery like this one can admittedly be on the rarer side, but finds like this one do happen (and often enough that entire subreddits are dedicated to them).

Besides the excitement of discovering something like this chair, finding well-made, high-quality furniture at thrift stores saves consumers a significant amount of money on furniture pieces that sell far below the original retail price (1stDibs had a Pierre Paulin for Artifort chair selling for $3,619).

Additionally, when purchasing vintage pieces, thrifters benefit from the use of high-quality materials and quality craftsmanship so often found in past furniture manufacturing, but rarely found in today's modern and affordable pieces.

Coming across cool finds like vintage furniture could also make thrifters a profit, if they decide to resell the item, since these pieces retail for so much more than the price paid at the thrift store.

Even if you don't have the good luck of locating a cool vintage furniture piece, though, you can still save quite a bit of money by shopping at thrift stores. You might even discover a piece of designer clothing you've been wanting or a rare piece of jewelry for pennies on the dollar.

Best of all, by shopping secondhand, you're extending the life of whatever item you purchase and keeping it out of a landfill, which reduces the carbon pollution responsible for heating our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.