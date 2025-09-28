Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item with $5 price tag at local thrift store: 'Might be one of the best thrift finds ever'

A Redditor sparked a wave of thrift envy after sharing a jaw-dropping $5 find — an Odd Knutsen Luna chair.

First appearing in the 1970s, the "super comfortable" Luna chair isn't a throwaway piece. It's bentwood and heavy leather soften with age, with a frame that feels solid, not hollow.

Photo Credit: Reddit

That kind of craftsmanship is nearly impossible to buy affordably new today, which is why it's such an amazing score. Compared with the chipboard and flimsy veneers common in modern flat-packs, a chair like this really stands out. For thrift hunters, it's one of the few ways to grab furniture that could outlive its buyer.

The payoff isn't just comfort. Thrifting could save shoppers up to $1,700 per year, and resale listings put Luna chairs between $900 and $1,550. Dropping five bucks initially seems lucky, but with four-figure resale potential, it starts to look like a savvy find.

The Luna chair is just one of many standout thrift finds. One shopper bragged about a secondhand winter coat that rang up for pocket change, while another scored a thrifted Kate Spade purse for $25. Other threads show collections of high-value furniture hauls from local thrift stores.



Making thrift shopping a habit can really tilt the odds, especially as shelves keep changing with fresh donations. Some thrifters swear by popping in after busy weekends when fresh stock is more likely, while others monitor listings online. The more you thrift, the better you get at spotting solid wood, genuine leather, and well-stitched pieces.

Every piece pulled from a thrift rack is also one less thing tossed in landfills. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that Americans dump more than 12 million tons of furniture into landfills each year. By thrifting, individuals can adopt more sustainable shopping habits, helping reduce waste and lessen the environmental impact of throwaway products.

The comments turned into a string of cheers and playful jealousy. One commenter wrote, "Might be one of THE best thrift finds ever."

Another admitted, "SO ENVIOUS. Congratulations!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.