Shopper thrilled after finding unique item with $7 price tag at thrift store: 'What an amazing bargain'

One user garnered attention online after posting a picture of a unique table they found at Goodwill for less than $10.

The original poster shared the post to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, including a picture of the wooden coffee table, which is circular and has two levels connected by a curved beam.

"Kind of a cool table," the user titled the post. "$7 at GW."

In the comments, the OP added that the piece included a tag that said it was "made in Denmark — member of the association of Danish furniture industries."

When walking into a thrift shop, you're never quite sure what you're going to see. In many cases, you can find vintage or high-quality furniture, clothing, and other household items at a fraction of retail price.

So, not only do you save money by thrifting, you also furnish your home or curate a wardrobe with unique, rare items. By doing so, you can curate a style that's truly yours.

Many others have gotten lucky at the thrift score, scoring chairs worth thousands of dollars and 7-foot bookcases for less than $50. Some people can even make a profit down the line if they choose to resell their finds closer to retail price or after restoration.

Plus, shopping secondhand helps reduce planet-warming pollution and prevents waste from entering landfills. According to Sustainable Stillwater, manufacturing, shipping, and packaging consume valuable resources and generate pollution, while thrifting has a significantly smaller environmental impact.

People responding to the post were shocked by the user's stunning find.

One Reddit user commented: "This [is] beautiful! And what an amazing bargain at $7!"

A second person talked about the table's unique shape, writing: "I've been looking for one … They are c shaped coffee tables … designed to slide over the centre seat of a sofa to provide a central table."

A third user joked: "I don't need a table but I would … get rid of something else to make room for it!!"

Thrifting for quality items is no easy feat when much of what ends up in shops is fast fashion or from retailers less focused on durability. Luckily, there are a few tips you can keep in mind the next time you hit the thrift.

First, determine what the furniture is made from. Consumers Credit Union suggests looking for solid wood pieces with minimal wear. You can also inspect the furniture for logo imprints and stamps to determine its quality, age, or value, according to The Good Trade.

