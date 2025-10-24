  • Home Home

Woman reveals clever trick using lid from peanut butter jar: 'I had no idea'

"Will start saving mine."

by Kristen Carr
One TikToker shared a useful hack for repurposing peanut butter jar lids.

Photo Credit: iStock

TikToker Off Grid WereWolf (@a_fellow_homesteader) shared a creative way to use peanut butter jar lids in a simple video.

"Stop!" one commenter exclaimed. "I had no idea."

The scoop

The video demonstrated how lids to peanut butter jars fit perfectly over the top of mason jars. She drilled a hole in the lid so she could insert a straw and use the contraption as a covered drinking vessel.

@a_fellow_homesteader Mason Jar Hack #masonjar #hack #offgrid #tips ♬ original sound - Off Grid WereWolf

Another user noted that they didn't have a drill, so the OP advised them to heat a screwdriver and "melt a hole" instead.

How it's helping

By reusing the peanut butter jar lid as a beverage container top, viewers can create creative, functional, no-spill beverage holders without spending money. The unique hack may also inspire followers to think about other ways they can repurpose everyday objects instead of throwing them away.

Any time we can repurpose, reuse, or recycle something, we give it a second life rather than disposing of it in a landfill. Not only does this help us save money and get creative, but it also helps the environment by reducing waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

By reducing landfill waste, we help the environment by lessening air pollution that is created when objects break down in landfills. This is especially important with regard to plastic waste, which can release chemicals into soil, air, and the water supply. 

In addition, plastics do not break down but instead break apart into microplastics, tiny plastic particles that persist in the environment for hundreds of years and are incredibly difficult — if not impossible — to clean up. 

Microplastics have been found in the stomachs of wild animals, in our food, in our water, and even in human tissue. Though we are yet to fully understand the impact of microplastics on our health, scientists are exploring the consequences, and signs point to health risks.

There are many ways we can repurpose containers and packaging. From turning spice containers into propagation jars to using plastic gum containers to give cash and gift cards as gifts to reusing candle holders as planters, the opportunities are endless.

What would you think if someone gifted you a repurposed food jar?

I would love it! 🥰

Depends on what it's repurposed into 🤔

I would appreciate the thought 🙂

No thanks! 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Users were grateful for the hack and excited to give it a try. Their comments indicated how sharing a simple solution can be inspiring.

"I never once in my life thought about that," one shared.

"This is cool," another said. "Will start saving mine."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x