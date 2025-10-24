Woman reveals clever trick using lid from peanut butter jar: 'I had no idea'

TikToker Off Grid WereWolf (@a_fellow_homesteader) shared a creative way to use peanut butter jar lids in a simple video.

"Stop!" one commenter exclaimed. "I had no idea."

The scoop

The video demonstrated how lids to peanut butter jars fit perfectly over the top of mason jars. She drilled a hole in the lid so she could insert a straw and use the contraption as a covered drinking vessel.

Another user noted that they didn't have a drill, so the OP advised them to heat a screwdriver and "melt a hole" instead.

How it's helping

By reusing the peanut butter jar lid as a beverage container top, viewers can create creative, functional, no-spill beverage holders without spending money. The unique hack may also inspire followers to think about other ways they can repurpose everyday objects instead of throwing them away.

Any time we can repurpose, reuse, or recycle something, we give it a second life rather than disposing of it in a landfill. Not only does this help us save money and get creative, but it also helps the environment by reducing waste.

By reducing landfill waste, we help the environment by lessening air pollution that is created when objects break down in landfills. This is especially important with regard to plastic waste, which can release chemicals into soil, air, and the water supply.

In addition, plastics do not break down but instead break apart into microplastics, tiny plastic particles that persist in the environment for hundreds of years and are incredibly difficult — if not impossible — to clean up.

Microplastics have been found in the stomachs of wild animals, in our food, in our water, and even in human tissue. Though we are yet to fully understand the impact of microplastics on our health, scientists are exploring the consequences, and signs point to health risks.

There are many ways we can repurpose containers and packaging. From turning spice containers into propagation jars to using plastic gum containers to give cash and gift cards as gifts to reusing candle holders as planters, the opportunities are endless.

What everyone's saying

Users were grateful for the hack and excited to give it a try. Their comments indicated how sharing a simple solution can be inspiring.

"I never once in my life thought about that," one shared.

"This is cool," another said. "Will start saving mine."

