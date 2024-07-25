Mom shares simple hack to give peanut butter jar lids a second life: 'I thought I was the only person that did this'

It's all about those small, easy changes that add up to make a real difference.

Have a stash of empty peanut butter jars taking up space in your kitchen? Don't toss those lids just yet.

Turns out, they can be repurposed to fit on regular jars, giving them a useful second life. A budgeting influencer just shared this brilliant hack that can help you organize your pantry while reducing waste.

The scoop

Montana-based YouTuber Mama Baird's (@mamabairds) recently posted a quick video revealing the versatility of peanut butter jar lids.

"Have a leftover peanut butter jar lid? Don't throw it away. It can fit regular jars! Recycle and reuse!" she explains in the video.

All you need are used peanut butter jar lids and jars from any brand. Give them a good wash, then use the lids to top your other lidless jars. It's that simple.

How it's working

This hack is a total gamechanger for your pantry organization. No more hunting for the right lid or dealing with ill-fitting tops. Peanut butter jar lids provide an airtight seal to keep dry goods fresher for longer. Hello, less food waste.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Repurposing items you already have, like jar lids, also means you can save money on buying new food storage containers. With rising grocery costs, every little bit helps.

But get this — your efforts to reuse also have a big impact on the planet. The average American family takes out their garbage twice per week, sending about 1,800 pounds of waste to landfills each year. When you choose to upcycle instead of tossing in the trash, you're helping divert waste from landfills.

This is key, because rotting waste releases methane, a dirty gas. The less garbage we generate, the more we can limit this pollution that's overheating our planet. Plus, by giving old lids new life, you're conserving the energy and resources it takes to produce brand new ones.

It's truly a win-win.

What people are saying

The response to this jar lid hack has been overwhelmingly positive. Viewers chimed in with enthusiastic comments:

"I absolutely save my jars and lids. Good advice"

"I thought I was the only person that did this. My daughter be trying to get me to throw it away"

"You can also use a lid from Parmesan cheese. The bonus is one side is a shake side and the other for a spoon! Great for spices and lots of other things. My fav is for bacon bits!! YUM!"

Clearly, this is a hack that resonates. It's all about those small, easy changes that add up to make a real difference for your wallet and the environment. So next time you polish off a jar of peanut butter, remember this thrifty tip.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.