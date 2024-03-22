Professional chef shares easy way to transform nearly empty peanut butter jars into delicious 'magic': 'Mind blown'

With this recipe, you'll avoid food waste and save money, and you'll get the most out of your peanut butter purchase by using the entire jar.

Have extra peanut butter in the jar you just can't seem to scoop out? This chef has a delicious way to fix your problem.

The scoop

The Happy Pear (@thehappypear) shared a recipe for a "magic" peanut satay sauce on Instagram, and you make it right in the jar.

"Stop throwing out your peanut butter jars, and use them to make this delicious peanut satay sauce or dressing," he says.

To make the sauce, "take your empty peanut butter jar [and] add some grated ginger, garlic, coconut milk, lime, and some spice to the jar and give it a good shake."

Now, rather than a thick, non-scoopable layer of peanut butter, you've got a delicious dressing that should pour easily from the jar.

For the full recipe and other plant-based recipes, search their website or join their recipe newsletter.

How it's helping

With this recipe, you'll avoid food waste and save money, and you'll get the most out of your peanut butter purchase by using the entire jar.

Skip buying an expensive bottled sauce — you may have most of these ingredients on hand. And if you don't, you can always adjust the recipe to your liking.

Once the jar is empty, you can do even more with it. Once clean and dry, it can be recycled at a nearby recycling facility. If you want to repurpose it, peanut butter jars can be used for storing leftovers, or you can make something entirely new, like a pencil holder or a terrarium.

According to Feeding America, "people waste 80 million tons of food every year, which equals 149 billion meals." This waste can be prevented, and fortunately, many organizations are working towards reducing food waste.

TooGoodToGo allows you to "rescue unsold food at your favorite spots from an untimely fate." Misfit Markets delivers food that doesn't meet visual, superficial standards — like a misshapen pear — but is otherwise completely fine.

If you're looking to reduce your food waste at home, our guide can help.

What everyone's saying

"Mind Blown! Love it!" one user commented.

"What a great food waste hack," another said.

Some shared their own recipes: "You can do the same with jam … fill with [yogurt], add berries, almonds, shake and eat from the jar."

