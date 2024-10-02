Woman shares ingenious ideas for reusing empty jars: 'This is a go to for me'

Mason jars have proved to be versatile around the house, and one TikToker has even more ways you can use them.

The scoop

Tasty (@tasty) shared a video showcasing three different ways to repurpose and upcycle your mason jars for tasty treats and beverages.

"Don't throw out milk cartons," Tasty says at the beginning of the video.

You can cut out the top where the screwcap fits on your mason jar, and it's perfect for pouring things out like nuts. You can also use the hole at the top for a straw for your favorite drinks.

The video goes on to show how you can screw on old apple sauce or fruit cups for salsas or dressings when you're on the go.

How it's working

Tasty's hack is convenient because it makes use of what you already have. It also saves you from having to spend money on lunch containers, glassware, or other vessels to hold items.

If you were to just throw it away instead of reusing it, it's almost guaranteed to end up in already overcrowded landfills, which are responsible for producing toxic gases like methane that pollute our air and warm the planet.

Only 21% of recyclable material is actually captured, according to the Recycling Partnership, and 76% of recyclables are lost at the household level. Knowing the recycling options in your area is a great way to get a step ahead and reduce your carbon impact.

Plastics, which are made out of dirty energy sources, are almost impossible to get rid of because they don't break down. WBUR reported that only 5% of plastic is actually recycled because of all the chemical additives now being used to create plastic.

Avoid plastic when possible, but if you already have it, finding ways to give it new life with hacks like this is a definite win for everybody. If you can't find a way to reuse it, try donating. Or even better — make a profit from it. From clothes to sports gear and electronics, there are all sorts of options to make a buck while contributing to a circular economy.

Trashie has a Take Back Bag program that makes getting rid of textiles easier than ever. Just fill the bag, mail it back for free, and choose your rewards from movie theater tickets to designer brands.

ThredUP, similarly, will send you a Clean Out Kit where you can earn cash or shopping credit for approved items.

What people are saying

The mason jar hack was a huge hit on TikTok with almost 32,000 likes.

"This is a go to for me now," one TikToker wrote.

"I use old jello/pudding cups to hold paints or other items when doing arts/crafts," one comment suggested.

Another exclaimed, "Reusing the little cups is genius!"

