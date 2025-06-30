Gardener shares brilliant way to repurpose old food containers: 'This is an awesome idea'

With a hashtag like "plantsmakepeoplehappy," it seems hard to pass on this new gardening hack.

The scoop

"Stop! Don't throw away your spice jars. Recycle and reuse," TikToker Courtney (@watkinsnurseryco) writes a caption to a video. Why? Because they make the perfect propagation jars, these transparent containers act as mini greenhouses: They are used for growing and rooting plant cuttings in a controlled environment.

Indeed, the humidity is always high and remains at the same level in these boxes, PLNTS explains online.

How it's helping

What the creator is bringing here is additional proof that we can make great gardening out of ordinary items — the type that we never would have thought of reusing. And yet, we know how reducing waste, most of which ultimately ends up in landfills when not choking beaches on the other side of the world, matters.

According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), just 9% of the world's plastic that has been produced so far is recycled. Worse, the OECD expects plastic waste to almost triple by 2060, with about half discarded in landfills and less than a fifth recycled.

This means that the smallest action toward curtailing such waste is more than welcome.

Repurposing plastic containers like spice jars, rather than throwing them away, will not only serve this purpose but also help you save money on pots that you would have bought otherwise.

And as our TikToker shows, there is no need for an expensive pot for plants to thrive.

What everyone's saying

One thing that is certain is that users of the platform are enthusiastic to have a new tip to try out, many of them employing the term "genius" to describe it.

"Omg this is an awesome idea!!! Thanks for sharing!!" one of them commented.

Questioned on the way to remove the plant once its roots have grown out, the creator explained that they were usually using spice jars for "fine roots," such as those of Strings of Pearls or Hearts and Heartleaf.

Also know that reducing waste does not just entail plastic; you can cut pollution — and save money — out of your old clothes or electronics, which also deserve a second chance at love.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



