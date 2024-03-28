California resident shares how to avoid surging energy bills while still beating the heat: 'People can expect … an extra $200-$500 to their energy bill'

With summer fast approaching, you might already dread high electric bills from cranking up the AC.

However, Instagram user Angelo Castillo (@profitplugg) shared how you can keep cool in the summer without burning through all your cash.

The scoop

In the clip, Angelo explained that during a brutal heatwave in Southern California, where he lives, he wondered when the best time was to run the AC without having outrageous energy bills.

It turned out that his utility provider, Southern California Edison, switched over to a "time-of-use" rate plan, which charges residential customers much more to use energy during the peak hours of 4-9 p.m.

He suggested checking with your electric company to see if it has such a rate or if you can choose your plan.

To beat the heat without air conditioning, Angelo advised closing all the blinds to block out the sun or freezing a damp towel to put around your neck.

"Regular appliances and items don't make too much of a dent. But air conditioning has the most expensive rate. During the summer, people can expect anywhere between an extra $200-$500 to their energy bill," he said in the caption.

How it's helping

As Angelo explained, checking with your electric provider to see when peak hours are and what plan you have can save you a lot of money on your energy bills.

It also benefits the planet since the generation of electricity accounts for over 40% of all energy-related pollution, per the World Nuclear Association. In 2022, the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. electricity generation produced nearly 2 billion tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide, one of the main drivers of our changing climate.

So, relying less on air conditioning can save you money while also helping to cool the planet. Of course, you want to be comfortable in the summer, so turning off the AC is not always feasible, especially if you live in a hot climate.

Thankfully, anyone can implement money-saving changes, such as installing energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps, adding more insulation and double or triple-paned windows, and fortifying window and door seals to block heat. These upgrades will keep you comfortable without expensive air conditioning while reducing carbon pollution.

Tech companies such as Arcadia can also save you money on electric bills by helping you access community solar power. If you're in the market for it, you could even install a Tesla Solar Roof to save $350 a month.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were dealing with high energy bills and appreciated the hack.

"Yes, life-saving content," one person said.

"Also, tint your windows; that keeps a lot of heat out!" another suggested.

Someone else asked, "Could you just cool your house during non-peak hours?"

"Yup!" Angelo responded.

