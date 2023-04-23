Tesla’s futuristic ‘solar roof’ could help you save $350 a month — and it could boost your home’s resale value, too

Solar power is an excellent way to ease the pain of rising electricity bills.

Solar panels on roofs are becoming a popular option for homeowners looking to save money on their energy bills. Tesla’s Solar Roof takes it one step further and is actually creating income for some people.

The sharp rise in electricity prices has been shocking homeowners across the U.S. In 2022, consumers paid 14.3% more for electricity on average than they did the previous year — and experts project the cost of electricity to continue its ascent.

Tesla’s Solar Roof, combined with its Powerwall, gives homeowners a chance to be completely energy-independent — turning homes into a virtual power plant that can pay back some of the installation costs.

Unlike traditional solar panels — typically installed on top of your existing roof — Tesla’s Solar Roof is a complete replacement for your current roof. If you’re building a new home or looking to replace your roof, the Solar Roof is a terrific, sustainable option.

At first glance, the Solar Roof looks like a fairly normal roof, but if you look closely, you can see it’s a combination of glass solar tiles and steel roofing tiles.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Powerwall is an integrated battery system that stores solar and other energy for later use. When paired with the Solar Roof, the dynamic duo captures all the sun’s energy during the day and keeps it for you to use at night.

For a fantastic example of a Solar Roof, head to the Big Island of Hawaii. Installed by Rising Sun Solar — a major Tesla partner in Hawaii — one home has an enormous 50kW Solar Roof.

The average U.S. home uses about 30kW per day, so 50kW is a solid amount of energy to power a home.

The homeowner is part of the Swell Energy Home Battery Rewards Program, which takes energy collected by the Solar Roof and sends it back to the power grid. The program will earn the homeowner about $350 a month for five years — totaling $21,000.

But before you start ripping shingles off your roof, you should know that this is an expensive option. It’s difficult to nail down a price for the Solar Roof due to many variables, but one estimate done by Forbes has a 2,000-square-foot, two-story house costing around $64,000.

Don’t sweat it if you’ve been spending all your money on eggs lately — plenty of less expensive solar options are available.

Solar power is an excellent way to ease the pain of rising electricity bills, and it’s becoming cheaper and more accessible. Since 2011, the cost of solar power has gone down by almost 90%. Plus, federal tax credits can cover up to 26% of installation.

Solar panels can also pay off if you sell your home. A study by Zillow shows that homes with solar panels sell for 4.1% more than homes without solar power.

Tesla’s Solar Roof is a sleek-looking option for those who can afford it, but solar power, in general, is a fantastic option for anyone wanting to cut down on their electricity costs while switching to a clean energy power source.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.