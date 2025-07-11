Off-grid homeowner dispels common misconception about their lifestyle: 'I am so happy you get to live so freely'

TikTok user Sarah (@its_sarahann_) is dispelling common misconceptions about off-grid life — and inspiring viewers to reconsider what it really means to live sustainably.

In the video, Sarah provides a quick but informative rundown of their off-grid setup, also known as an earthship.

"It's come to my attention that people think that living off-grid means that I don't have electricity," they say, smiling into the camera. "I don't have an electricity bill, but I do have electricity."

How? Solar panels on the roof with four storage batteries allow Sarah to power lights, small appliances, and the essentials.

"I am just not connected to the power grid," they explain.

Sarah's video is all about challenging assumptions that living off the grid means giving up everything modern life has to offer.

The TikToker also collects rainwater and melted snow in cisterns for daily use, uses propane for their fridge and stove, and admits that living this way requires careful consideration of their consumption. But for Sarah, the trade-off is worth it.

While living off the grid may not be for everyone, low-impact living reduces bills and builds energy resilience.

Solar-powered off-grid homes can be especially useful during extreme weather or grid failures since they don't rely on centralized infrastructure. Plus, they reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution that contributes to rising global temperatures and human health problems.

Sarah's home setup also shows how people can lower their carbon footprint and consumption without completely overhauling their lives. Sustainable living options such as passive houses and tiny homes use far fewer resources than traditional homes and help pave the way toward a cooler, cleaner future for us all.

Even if you want to cut your energy costs without going off the grid, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack. It can bring your energy bill down to near $0. EnergySage offers a free service that helps you compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Commenters were quick to celebrate Sarah's setup.

"I am so happy you get to live so freely," one wrote.

Another added: "Solar panels work so well in NM. We are connected to the grid but lease solar panels as well and some months our panels actually produce a surplus and we get credits from the electric company."

"Just living my literal dream," a third chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.