Off-grid community shares fascinating glimpse into unique lifestyle: 'What a great example for our younger generation'

"This is what I'm manifesting."

A viral TikTok is giving viewers a glimpse into a thriving off-grid community nestled in the woods of Tennessee.

In a clip shared by TikToker piecefulwarrior (@piecefulwarrior), members of the Lakeland community build a woodstove and oven in a shared outdoor kitchen.

"This is an off-grid intentional community," the on-screen text reads. "It's part of a network of communities that share land [and] resources, where people can live and experience living in community, while you transition and find your way out."

Communities like Lakeland show that by pooling their resources and building their own infrastructures, they can save money, stay grounded, and reduce stress.

Many homes in these communities are powered by solar panels, which means no surprise electric bills and more peace of mind during power outages or extreme weather.

It also comes with a bonus: Off-grid communities typically cut down on dirty energy and produce less harmful carbon pollution, which is a win for your wallet and cleaner air.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

This lifestyle isn't all or nothing. As the Lakeland community reminds us, it's about progress over perfection. Even small changes can have large impacts.

One couple powers their converted bus using rooftop solar panels, and a family living on a remote island made the switch to solar to break free from expensive utilities.

If you're looking for a practical first step, installing solar panels is one of the best home energy hacks out there. It can bring your cost of energy down to or close to $0.

EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

The reactions to the TikTok were full of excitement and inspiration.

"This is what I'm manifesting," one viewer commented.

Another wrote: "Building a beautiful community and sharing/learning new skills. What a great example for our younger generation."

Plenty of others were ready to roll up their sleeves. "Count me in! How can I get more information?" one commenter asked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.