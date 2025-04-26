Scientists issue warning after uncovering escalating threat to brain health — here's what they found

We are only beginning to recognize the damage caused by living in a toxic atmosphere.

New evidence has emerged about the connection between air pollution and neurological issues.

Given the findings, researchers recommend that communities incorporate brain health into clean air strategies to improve the health of people of all ages and backgrounds.

What's happening?

As News Medical Life Sciences reported, recent epidemiological and experimental studies show the impacts of air pollution on adverse neurological outcomes.

Studies show that exposure to polluted air is linked to neurodegenerative diseases, depression, anxiety, impaired decision-making, and poor cognitive functioning. Pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and volatile organic compounds disrupt the blood-brain barrier and impact brain health.

There is a profound effect on children and adolescents during critical growth periods. Air pollution can lead to reduced attention span, and it's been found to increase the risk of learning disabilities, autism, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in young people, per Harvard University.

In older adults, chronic air pollution is associated with greater risks of Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and stroke. Elderly populations living in places with severe air pollution, such as Los Angeles and Beijing, are at heightened risk of hospital admissions for strokes and slowed cognitive performance.

Why is the link between air pollution and brain health important?

The more studies that directly link air pollution to human health risks, the more likely people will take action to make our air cleaner.

Governments and regulatory bodies in some countries have established strict air quality standards and regulations for emissions. However, lower-income countries often have weaker regulatory frameworks — while their population centers continue to grow rapidly.

Once brain damage occurs, it is often not reversible, and people must learn to live with serious diseases and reduced mental capacities. Other studies have tied poor air quality to higher suicide rates.

The air we breathe impacts our physical and mental health, and we are only beginning to recognize the damage caused by living in a toxic atmosphere. Unfortunately, air pollution is also worsening as our planet gets warmer because of the changing climate.

What can I do to protect myself from air pollution?

Fortunately, there are small daily steps you can take to lower your air pollution risks as well as larger lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your contributions to pollution.

For example, it helps to get a HEPA filter or air purifier to clean the air inside your home, especially during high-pollution times or when wildfire smoke is present. N95 and P100 masks can help protect your lungs and overall health from toxic pollution when you must be outside.

In the long term, you can drive gas-powered cars less or switch to an electric vehicle for personal transportation. Similarly, shopping for secondhand goods helps put your money toward sustainability and reuse instead of perpetuating a high-consumption culture that requires the constant production of new products in polluting factories.

