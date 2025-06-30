Off-grid homeowner dispels common misconceptions about his lifestyle: 'Doesn't mean I live primitively'

"Nature has more than enough power for all."

What does it actually mean to live off-grid? For one TikToker, it means growing your own food, powering your home with solar panels, and still having Wi-Fi to post about it.

In a recent video, creator Sean (@offgridsean) addresses criticism he's received for his lifestyle, pushing back against comments he's gotten that he's "not truly off-grid" because he still pays property taxes and posts content online.

"Just because I live off-grid doesn't mean I live primitively," Sean explains in the video.

Filmed on a wooded property with a clean, modest setup, Sean takes viewers through what off-grid means for his family: a solar-powered home, a garden to lower food costs, and the ability to avoid steep energy bills.

"I'm never going to get an electric shut-off notice again because I couldn't afford the $800 at the end of the month," he says, gesturing to his solar rig.

Sean makes it clear that he's not trying to disappear from society — he's trying to live more deliberately within it. "We wanted to create a connection with the land and the food we eat and we wanted to get away from paying as many bills as we could," he says.

The comments section is filled with people who not only see Sean's lifestyle as valid, they see it as aspirational. "Off grid means that when 'the grid' collapses, you don't worry, you don't die, you'll benefit," one user wrote.

Another, who describes themselves as "a bit of an off-gridder," cheers him on: "You have the right idea. Follow that dream and you will find yourself exactly where you both wanna be."

Other users highlighted the broader potential of renewable energy. "The tech exists today; we could all be off grid," one TikToker commented. "Our current production of power is obsolete (burning fuel). Nature has more than enough power for all."

While not everyone can or wants to go fully off-grid, many of the principles — reducing bills, growing your own food, investing in renewable energy — are both accessible and impactful.

Homes powered by the sun and wind use fewer dirty energy sources and reduce pressure on an aging grid. As extreme weather and blackouts become more common, off-grid systems also offer peace of mind and independence when centralized infrastructure fails.

Sean's setup is a reminder that going off-grid doesn't mean going without, especially when solar power makes self-sufficiency more possible than ever.

