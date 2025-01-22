Conspiracy theory about America's failing electrical grid festers online — but should we be worried?

While power grid failures are not new, they are becoming more frequent.

A recent Reddit post shed light on a conspiracy theory about the struggling electrical grid in the U.S. It mentioned worst-case scenarios for the country's power grid, which, unfortunately, have become more frequent because of extreme weather.

"What was once considered something that can only happen in a science fiction novel is now a very real possibility: the complete shutdown of our entire electrical grid," wrote the original poster.

The OP went on to outline the history of the country's worst grid failures and their impacts. A complete shutdown of the power grid in the U.S. would mean the failure of everything "from ATMs and banking systems to key infrastructure like power, water and gas utilities," according to the OP.

While power grid failures are not new, they are becoming more frequent due to rising global temperatures and extreme weather events. Current grid infrastructures are also not equipped to handle the intensity and frequency of extreme weather, making communities even more vulnerable to outages.

High winds from powerful hurricanes can wipe out power lines the same way floods can drown power plants and cause massive outages.

However, across the U.S., states are transitioning toward renewable energy to make grids more resilient during extreme weather.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

There are other ways to safeguard your home from long-term outages. Installing solar panels can not only ensure power during storms and grid failures but also decrease your utility bills.

If you're looking for a more drastic lifestyle change, living off the grid is another way to supply your own power and reduce your environmental footprint.

Redditors shared their own experiences during grid failures.

"Ive experienced it. Over two weeks with no power or water," wrote one user. "It was pretty chaotic, but most people just banded together for the community."

"The American electrical grid is outdated and in need of serious repairs/upgrades," commented another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



