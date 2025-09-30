Tech-savvy homeowners reveal 'practical ways' to keep the lights on during blackouts: 'That sense of relief makes it all worthwhile'

We've all been there. Outside, the wind is howling and the rain is pounding, but you are safe and dry inside your home, feeling secure. Then, all of a sudden, everything turns dark. It takes a second to process what has happened, but then you know: The power is out.

As rising global temperatures make extreme weather events more frequent and severe, power outages have also been increasing. From 2000 to 2023, 80% of major power outages in the United States were weather-related, according to Climate Central.

However, that does not tell the whole story. From 2014 through 2023, the U.S. experienced twice as many major power outages as it did from 2000 through 2009, per Climate Central.

While often viewed as a mere inconvenience, power outages can have life-or-death consequences. For those relying on heat or air conditioning, or powering life-saving medical devices, power outages are a serious matter.

Thankfully, there are things you can do to make your home more resilient in the event of an outage on the electrical grid. One option is installing a home battery system, which can charge itself when electricity is freely flowing and store it for when you and your family need it most.

YouTuber Matt Ferrell designed his net-zero home for maximum resilience, including a huge solar array and backup batteries. Despite dropping $90,000 on his comprehensive solar and battery system, Ferrell has no regrets.

"There's just no worry," he said, according to EnergySage. "Once, I was sitting at my computer, and the power was out in the neighborhood, and we never knew."

For Ferrell, the sense of security that his solar panels and home battery provide makes it all worth it.

"It's that sense of security for my family," he explained, per EnergySage. "Knowing that we won't have spoiled food in the fridge, knowing that we don't have to worry about this kind of stuff. … To me, that sense of relief makes it all worthwhile."

To take your solar panels and home battery system to the next level and make your home even more resilient, you can combine them with electric appliances such as a heat pump or heat pump water heater. When paired with home batteries, these all-electric options allow your house to stay safely warm during winter or cool during a heat wave. If you'd like to learn more about what affordable heat pump option is right for you, Mitsubishi can help.

While solar panels and battery systems can make your home more resilient, federal tax credits won't last forever. With incentives for home solar ending Dec. 31, you must act fast to take advantage.

