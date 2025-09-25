Energy expert reveals the devastating cost of increasingly common power outages: 'Be aware of the potential risks'

"An outage could cost you thousands of dollars."

When the power goes out, it's more than just a hassle — it's an expensive ordeal for several reasons.

To save money and avoid health risks, many people are pairing backup batteries with their solar panels to maintain power when extreme weather strikes.

What's happening?

As EnergySage reported, power outages can cost homeowners $25,000 or more due to related property damage. The damage costs can be well into the millions of dollars for businesses.

EnergySage is an objective, independent source of expertise in the rooftop solar industry, offering a free tool to compare solar installation quotes.

The leading online solar marketplace explained that lost power can result in property damage, spoiled groceries, the need to buy emergency supplies, and lost productivity if you work from home. Some people even need to find alternative housing during extended power outages.

"You may not experience any property damage during a power outage," EnergySage's Emily Walker wrote. "Or, an outage could cost you thousands of dollars. Either way, it's important to be aware of the potential risks."

Meanwhile, power outages pose health risks, including mold buildup, extreme heat and cold while your HVAC system isn't working, and medical device failure.

Why are power outage costs important?

This information about power outage costs is important because the average American experiences at least 5.6 hours of power outages annually. However, many power outages last significantly longer than this and can have a profound impact on people's lives.

When you are entirely reliant on the grid and the power goes down due to extreme weather, there can be damaging ripple effects and unexpected costs that strain your budget. Research shows that people with lower socioeconomic statuses are disproportionately affected by power outages and often lack access to essentials such as heating and air conditioning.

As global temperatures continue to rise and extreme heat and storms become more common, experts anticipate that prolonged power outages will increase in the years ahead.

What can I do to protect myself from power outages?

Fortunately, you can take matters into your own hands and be ready for power outages when they occur.

One of the best first steps for defense is to install solar panels on your home. When you pair your solar panels with a backup battery system, you'll be prepared and can keep your lights and appliances on even when the power goes out.

"This seamless backup power can save you from the financial headaches and safety risks that come with extended power loss, making energy storage a smart investment for your home's resiliency and your peace of mind," Walker wrote.

Meanwhile, you'll reduce your contribution to planet-overheating pollution by using clean energy to power your home.

EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on the upfront cost of a new solar installation and offers a useful mapping tool to find all the available incentives based on your location.

Many people are rushing to complete their solar installations so that they can still take advantage of federal tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

