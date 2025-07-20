Electrical grid operator reveals overlooked factor behind record low risk of power outages this summer: 'I feel confident'

Renewable energy sources have stabilized the Texas power grid for peak summer demand, according to Inside Climate News.

The state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, reported a less than 1% chance of an emergency this summer. In 2024, the risk of grid failure was 16%.

The improvement is thanks to new energy storage and solar capacity. Since last year, 5,395 megawatts of solar capacity, 253 megawatts of wind power, and 3,821 megawatts of energy storage have been added to the Texas grid. This is slightly offset by a dip in 366 megawatts of gas power, but it's also good news for pollution.

Solar power is a vital part of a greener future. By weaning off gas power on the grid, we can diminish destructive weather patterns such as the floods that have been battering Texas. Those grid emissions also contribute to polar ice cap melt, which is raising sea levels.

Texas has had to deal with numerous outages due to its isolated grid. The state operates its own interconnection. Other states connect to wider regions, offering more access to supply when needed. That said, this isolation has allowed Texas utilities to avoid federal oversight.

Solar is a great choice for rugged individualists. In a sunny state such as Texas, one could easily bring their utility costs down to zero. Homeowners interested in generating their own power can connect with vetted local solar installers through EnergySage. It offers a free online tool that can help you get a quote and save up to $10,000 on installation costs thanks to rebates and credits.

ERCOT remains optimistic about energy distribution in Texas.

"The state of the grid is strong, it is reliable—it is as reliable as it has ever been and it is as ready for the challenges of extreme weather," said ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, per Inside Climate News. "I feel confident that we are ready for this upcoming summer season."

