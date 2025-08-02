Elon Musk is driving customers away from Tesla's popular home battery backup tech: 'The anti-Elon sentiment ... [is] an opportunity for other brands'

This is just the latest hit to Tesla, which has seen declining sales and departing talent in recent months.

A new survey found that anti-Elon Musk sentiment is driving homeowners away from Tesla-brand solar panels.

The Horowitz Research survey, commissioned by clean energy company EcoFlow, found that Musk's involvement in the Trump administration has driven away customers from Tesla.

Fortunately, this hasn't swayed consumers away from solar energy. In fact, the demand is only rising because of the power grid's instability in the face of extreme weather. People are just aware of the different options that are available when choosing their solar panels.

The survey found that Tesla had the highest brand recognition. However, 24% of consumers would not choose Tesla for their solar needs, citing their distaste for Musk and the brand.

"The 'anti-Elon' sentiment since the election has resulted in an opportunity for other brands, as homeowners who might have considered Tesla in the past are looking for alternatives," the report found.

This is just the latest hit to Tesla, which has seen declining sales and departing talent in recent months. Simultaneously, more electric vehicles and solar competitors have entered the market, giving consumers more choices.

