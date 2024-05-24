Gardener shares simple trick to grow seemingly endless supply of leafy green: 'My favorite way to grow a ton of food'

"There will be three more cabbages at least growing around these little points within a week or so."

Growing your own produce ensures your vegetables are organic and saves you money on groceries.

Thanks to gardener Timmy Hayes (@cyber_alchem1st), you won't have to buy cabbage at the grocery store again. With this simple gardening tip, you can grow a nearly endless supply of cabbage in your backyard.

The scoop

The next time you harvest your fresh cabbage, make sure you don't accidentally remove new cabbage buds.

When most gardeners harvest their cabbage, they remove the entire base, cutting new cabbage buds in the process.

Instead, cut above the base of the main cabbage, leaving the bottom stems. This allows the base to continue growing new cabbages.

"There will be three more cabbages at least growing around these little points within a week or so," Timmy says in the video.

"This is my favorite way to grow a ton of food and avoid planting more," he added in the caption.

How it's helping

Timmy's gardening hack is teaching internet users how to grow their own tasty produce and not be wasteful in the process. By supporting the growth of future cabbage buds, you can have a reliable supply of the vegetable.

Planting your own produce is not only a great way to save money but also an easy way to reduce your environmental footprint. When you eat locally grown food, you reduce the demand for globally shipped, mass-produced groceries.

Around 0.18 pounds of carbon pollution is generated by each pound of food transported, and moving fruits and vegetables can be particularly polluting because of the refrigeration required to keep items fresh during transit.

Gardening also has numerous health benefits. Recent studies have found that individuals who garden are both physically and mentally healthier than individuals who don't consistently garden. Gardeners are more physically active and report having reduced levels of stress.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to learn the genius hack and discussed their own gardening progress.

"Cool," responded one user.

"Your cabbage looks great," commented another TikToker. "I've got cabbage worms eating holes in mine. I finally got rid of them."

"Thanks for the tip friend," wrote one user.

