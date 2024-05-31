Shopper shares excitement after finding mint-condition Nintendo items at thrift store: 'You made out like a bandit'

In a remarkable testament to the value of thrift shopping, a savvy shopper scored big when they purchased a Nintendo Switch and three games for just $100.

According to the Redditor who purchased the items, the Nintendo Switch was in mint condition and the Mario Kart game was unopened.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When purchased new, the Nintendo Switch model the Redditor found retails for $299.99. New Switch games typically range from $50 to $60. The Redditor saved over $300 by purchasing the Switch and games secondhand.

"Dang! You made out like a bandit!" commented one user.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on everyday necessities, but it's also a fun way to discover valuable items at a huge discount. Thrifted items typically sell for a third of their original price. By replacing just half of your new purchases with thrifted items, you can save $75 each year.

According to a report by Capital One, the thrift market was worth $39 billion in 2022. By 2027, the secondhand market in the U.S. is projected to grow to $70 billion.

Shopping secondhand is also a simple and effective way to reduce your environmental impact. Each time you shop secondhand, you help keep products out of landfills.

The more you thrift shop, the more you reduce the demand for raw materials required to manufacture new items. On top of decreasing the initial production waste, shopping secondhand also decreases the amount of pollution that ends up in the atmosphere from producing and transporting new goods.

Redditors were impressed by the massive discount and discussed the benefits of shopping secondhand.

"Insane find! Congrats," responded one Redditor.

"Super jealous," wrote another user. "I'm looking for one for us and our teenage girls and they're so expensive."

"I bought my kid a switch last year…hasn't been touched since," replied one Redditor. "Might be selling it soon but not that damn cheap."

