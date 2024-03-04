  • Home Home

Shopper floored after discovering price tag inside blazer purchased at thrift store: ‘Unreal’

“Imagine my surprise when I found the original tag in the pocket!”

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

One Reddit user’s impressive designer find is the ultimate testament to the power of thrifting.

A photo shared on the popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit shows off a gorgeous blue raw silk blazer with an original $2,950 price tag from luxury retailer Neiman Marcus still in the pocket.

“Found a nice Raw Silk blazer in the bins,” the caption reads. “Imagine my surprise when I found the original tag in the pocket! I feel like a real fancy boy now!”

The vibrant blazer appears to be in near-perfect condition. And for a cool $2,950 retail price, the Redditor scored it for just a few dollars by thrifting. Talk about a major come-up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is exactly why thrifting has become so popular. Beyond potential jackpots like the gorgeous blue blazer, buying secondhand offers people major savings on clothes, designer bags, furniture, and more while keeping perfectly usable items out of landfills. 

In fact, in 2022, the secondhand and resale market was estimated to be worth $177 billion, and it’s expected to practically double in size to $351 billion by 2027.

🗣️ What’s your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don’t thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Shopping at thrift stores prevents billions of pounds of unwanted goods from entering landfills every year. Once there, many items leach toxic chemicals into the soil and release methane, a powerful planet-warming gas. Plus, reselling unused goods puts money back in our pockets.

So, next time you need something new, consider perusing your local thrift store first. Who knows — maybe that perfect piece is waiting for you in the bins.

As commenters note, the value of the find is clear.

“Jesus, $3k for a blazer. Unreal. Nice find OP!” one Redditor wrote.

“Love that color! I can’t imagine spending $3000 on one piece of clothing. Bonkers,” added another.

“Amazing find! I would have been eyeballing everyone around me once I saw that tag!” someone else said

x