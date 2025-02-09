Woman shares winter cleaning hack to naturally refresh wool clothing: 'This is so clever'

Sometimes the most surprising hacks are also the simplest. One farmer shared a traditional method for refreshing wool sweaters using winter weather.

The scoop

Steph (@redpinepastures) is a farmer who shares content about their family and homestead. In one viral clip, which racked up nearly 60,000 likes, they show how a snowfall might actually be the best way to clean your wool sweater. They wrote: "I recently learned of this traditional way of cleaning + refreshing wool, and with some snow in the forecast, I had to try!"

In the video, they show the process of how they used snow for the refresh. As the snow starts, they lay out five sweaters on top of a layer of snow. They leave the sweaters for about an hour during which they get covered in a dusting of powder. After shaking off the snow, they bring their sweaters inside to dry by the fire. In the clip, they say: "They've definitely been revamped, and they smell like crisp, cold winter air."

How it's working

Using tips like this can help you cut back on your energy usage. According to Perch Energy, your washer and dryer use around 5% of the energy in your home. Finding creative ways to keep your clothing fresh and clean while avoiding using electricity is a free and fun way to be a little gentler on the planet.

Wool has particular properties that make it water-resistant and even resistant to odor, but you can cut back on your electricity usage on everyday laundry, too. Step one is to use your cold setting; these days, many detergents have been formulated to work just as well using only cold water. Not only is this temperature better for your clothes, but it is much more energy-efficient.

In addition to revamping your wash cycle, you can try drying your clothes on a rack or a line. There are even some traditional methods that use cold to help speed up the drying process if it's still winter where you are.

What people are saying

Folks on Instagram were happy to learn this trick.

One person explained another way to use the cold for cleaning: "I just recently learned you can also do this exact same method to refresh and clean your wool rugs!!"

"Ok, this is so clever," added another.

Someone else said: "This is my fav hack I've ever seen."

