Expert gardener shares simple but essential hack for healthier plants: 'Trust me, it's worth it'

This low-effort trick can help your garden work smarter without much time investment.

Each spring, seasoned gardener and YouTuber The Rural Legend shares a simple but essential gardening tip:

Break up your mulch. At first, it might seem like an unnecessary chore, but this quick habit could save you time, money, and frustration as your garden thrives.

The scoop

In a recent video, The Rural Legend (@therurallegend) explains that mulch can become sun-baked over time, forming a crust that blocks water from reaching plant roots.

She says that this crust "prevents water from getting through to all of those plants you've invested your time and money into."

To fix that, she recommends using a garden fork or similar tool to gently break up the surface. This lets moisture seep into the soil more easily, keeping your plants hydrated and making your garden more resilient through the warmer months.

"By the time summer rolls around, you won't be pulling out tons of weeds or your own hair," she adds.

How it's helping

Loosening mulch allows water to reach plant roots and could keep mulch functional longer, which means fewer purchases and less maintenance. It can also reduce runoff from a hard, crusty surface, helping to protect nearby rivers and streams.

If you grow your own herbs or vegetables, healthy soil can lead to tastier produce and fewer grocery trips. That's better for your wallet and your overall health too.

One study found that gardening helps increase fiber intake and physical exercise, supporting digestion and long-term wellness. Another study showed that it can significantly reduce stress.

Plus, when you grow your own food, you're reducing reliance on store-bought produce and cutting back on packaging and transportation pollution.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners are loving the tip and the results.

"That is so funny. I did not know that! I was wondering why mine was all hard and crusty," one viewer commented.

Another added, "Your gardens are beautiful!"

More experienced gardeners chimed in with support.

"We mulch every April here in Pennsylvania. I have been having mulch put down for 7 years now. Trust me, it's worth it."

