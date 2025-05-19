Expert shares secret behind one of biggest scams in home gardening: 'I have heard so many complaints'

Save time and money by avoiding these common gardening mistakes.

You live and you learn — gardening is no exception. GardeningGrant (@gardeninggrant) took to TikTok to share some of the biggest gardening scams in the hopes of keeping new gardeners from making the same mistakes.

#gardeningmistakes #beginnergardenertips ♬ original sound - GardeningGrant 🇨🇦 @gardeninggrant This list will continue to grow, but this is my list for the biggest gardening scams: 1) landscape fabric: I have heard SO many complaints from people who've used it. Just use plain cardboard and cover with stones or mulch. 2) Saving money by growing your own vegetables . We grow vegetables because they taste good and it's fun. But it's definitely not saving us one penny. Herbs are an exception. 3) Low maintenance gardens. I am sorry to tell you, but these don't exist. 4) Buying ladybugs to get rid of aphids. There are SO many species of ladybug that you might as well burn your money in a fire pit. 5) Luxury houseplants. No one should be paying hundreds of dollars for houseplants. There are PLENTY of beautiful houseplants that cost less than $20 or can be propagated from cuttings. #gardeningtips

"I have heard SO many complaints from people who've used [landscaping fabric]. Just use plain cardboard and cover with stones or mulch," he wrote in the video's caption. "... Buying ladybugs to get rid of aphids. There are SO many species of ladybug that you might as well burn your money in a fire pit."

Landscaping fabric is more trouble than it's worth, and many new gardeners find out the hard way that it's a waste of money. Landscaping fabric, which is often made from plastic like polypropylene, is used to prevent the growth of weeds. Not only is the fabric ineffective, but it also leaches chemicals like petroleum and reduces the quality of the soil. Determined weeds that do grow will entangle themselves in the plastic, making their removal even more difficult.

Homeowners frequently warn others against installing the fabric — as the cherry on top, it's notoriously a headache to remove.

As for the ladybugs, they love to snack on aphids — little green pests that can wreak havoc on your fruits and veggies. Ladybugs are a great tool for managing aphids, as one ladybug can eat around 50 aphids a day, according to Buglogical. But releasing a container of ladybugs probably won't work like you want it to, and you'll just end up wasting money. Instead of dumping hundreds of ladybugs into your garden, you're better off planting ladybug-friendly flowers like cilantro, dill, and sunflowers and attracting them naturally.

Gardening involves a lot of trial and error, but growing your own food is worth it. Not only do you have easy access to fresh and nutritious fruits and veggies, but spending time in the garden does wonders for your physical and mental health.

Using native plants in your garden also offers homeowners many benefits, such as saving time and money. Native plants don't require as much water or treatments — cutting down your bills — and they don't need a lot of maintenance. As an additional perk, they provide a healthy ecosystem to pollinators, which are critical in protecting our food supply. Natural lawns, xeriscaping, and clover yards are just a few options to explore.

Commenters shared stories of their own gardening mistakes, along with their best advice, too.

"I bought a bunch of ladybugs at the farmers market, and I literally watched the money I spent fly away within hours," one user lamented.

"Cardboard and brown paper from packages is my landscape fabric," another commenter recommended.

