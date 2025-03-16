  • Home Home

Gardener showcases centuries-old technique for growing massive harvests: 'Two years later, I am still growing an abundance of fruits and vegetables'

"This ancient technique … is perhaps one of the most powerful pieces of a self-sufficiency garden."

by Jenna Reilly
Photo Credit: YouTube

For those who grow their own food, knowing how to start plants months earlier than usual could be a game-changer. YouTuber Huw Richards shared a video detailing how to set up your own hot beds and get your food growing in the winter. 

The scoop

In addition to starting your garden earlier, the hot bed method will also produce loads of useful compost. 

"This ancient technique of growing foods, dating back to the Roman times, is perhaps one of the most powerful pieces of a self-sufficiency garden," Huw said.

Hot beds allow you to sow seeds two to three months sooner without the need for a polytunnel. They also produce an abundance of rich compost at the end of the growing season, which you can spread throughout your garden

The video shows Huw building contained garden beds framed by wooden planks. A cold frame placed over a layer of compost helps create warm air for the plants to grow in and prevents frost, even if temperatures outside are low.

Seeds planted in January or February could grow into seedlings in two days and will yield produce for harvesting as early as March. "One hot bed in the self-sufficiency garden ended up yielding over 30 kilos of food in eight months and gave loads of compost," Huw said.

How it's helping

Those who garden enjoy its many benefits, such as healthy exercise and lower stress and anxiety levels. Those who use their gardens to grow their own food get to reap even more rewards.

Groceries grown in your own backyard are free and reduce the need to buy expensive ones from stores. Produce that you grow yourself also tastes better, adds more fiber to your diet, and isn't covered in harmful pesticides

When you cut down on store-bought food, you're also reducing the amount of packaging that winds up cluttering a landfill and decreasing pollution caused by shipping food products. 

What everyone's saying

Other gardeners on YouTube were happy to share their experiences using this technique. "I started a garden using hot compost when everyone said I couldn't grow anything," one user wrote. "Two years later, I am still growing an abundance of fruits and vegetables using the same hot compost."

Another YouTuber said, "Sounds great!"

"Fabulous idea for cold winter areas," someone else added.

x