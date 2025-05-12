Expert shares surprising method to keep weeds out of your garden: 'I love it'

If you're sick of weeding and want to find a solution that can keep unwanted crops at bay and provide you with delectable fruit, a strawberry groundcover may be your solution.

The scoop

Gardening TikToker Victoria Gunn (@pollinator.sanctuary) has shared a handy hack to prevent weed growth in your yard.

First, Victoria pans across a video of her thriving garden, highlighting a witch hazel tree that she has planted strawberry crops at the base of. Zooming in on these fruit shrubs being used as groundcover, she shows that they have prevented weeds from growing underneath, "The strawberries do a great job at keeping the weeds out."

Alongside avoiding weed growth, Victoria also shares that though the crops are easy to maintain and don't need to be watered often, they have provided her with a bounty of fruit, which she uses for desserts and breakfasts.

She offered that this hack can be used to deter weeds around most trees besides oak trees.

How it's helping

Weeding the yard is a chore that very few people enjoy, so finding a multipurpose way to keep them away, while also reaping a harvest of fruit, can only be a good thing. It can also potentially keep invasive species out of your garden, ensuring that the ecosystem is healthy.

Gardening not only offers a healthy bounty of fruit and veggies but also provides a whole host of positive impacts on mental health, such as reducing stress and anxiety. Likewise, growing your own food reduces the carbon pollution created by having produce shipped from other cities or countries and can save you money in the long run. Being able to harvest only what you need further helps reduce food waste.

Growing your own food can be easier than you think, and there are countless handy tips and tricks for keeping pests and weeds out of your yard without relying on chemicals. Homegrown food has a reputation for tasting more delicious than shop-bought produce, along with all of its other climate benefits. If you're able to, working on your green thumb in a garden or local allotment could be a fantastic way to save money and enjoy high-quality fruits and veggies.

What everyone's saying

One cheerful commenter said, "I've done the same! I love it."

When asked if a kiddie pool may work as a bed for strawberries, Victoria remarked, "Sure! It would be good if it's cracked on the bottom or has some holes so water can drain out."

