Lawmaker introduces game-changing bill that could completely change the look of homeowners' yards: 'An important step'

Homeowners in Montgomery County, Maryland, could soon see new landscaping rules aimed at creating a greener, more climate-friendly future.

Council member Evan Glass recently introduced the Native Plant Protection Act, which would promote the use of native mid-Atlantic plants in new construction projects while cracking down on invasive species such as bamboo. If passed, the bill would prohibit the sale of invasive bamboo and require that at least 50% of landscaping in new developments include native plant species.

"Native plants aren't just beautiful — they're essential to the health of our natural ecosystems," Glass said in a press release. "This legislation is an important step in making Montgomery County a model for sustainable landscaping."

A public hearing for the proposal is tentatively scheduled for July 22, with residents encouraged to sign up to testify.

While bamboo is a popular landscaping option, it is also known to be highly invasive, capable of spreading up to 15 feet per year underground. It can crowd out local plants, damage sidewalks and nearby buildings, and require costly remediation. On the other hand, native plants are adapted to the local climate, require far less water, and can thrive without chemical fertilizers or pesticides.

This makes them better not only for the environment but also for everyday people. Native plants help prevent erosion and flooding, improve air quality, and support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, all while creating a more resilient and sustainable community. And because they are low maintenance, they can save homeowners time and money on lawn and yard care.

Recent legislation from lawmakers in Michigan, Colorado, and Florida has prevented homeowners associations from restricting environmentally friendly and cost-saving installations such as rooftop solar panels.

The Montgomery County bill would also exempt native plants and grasses from existing weed removal requirements and define "native species" as those found naturally throughout the mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and surrounding states.

While some homeowners may find it challenging to move on from bamboo in future projects or wrap their minds around all the benefits of native plants, the hope is that this bill will help start that conversation and ease the transition."As chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee, I've made it my priority to make our community greener for current and future residents," Glass said. "This legislation is an important step in making Montgomery County a model for sustainable landscaping and native plant protection."

