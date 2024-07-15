New law grants homeowners a 'Bill of Rights' — here's how the changes affect you and your property

Homeowners value the opportunity to create their own personal sanctuary. This can include reducing their energy consumption and the impact their home makes.

Some in Florida are getting protections for those freedoms. As detailed in the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that limits homeowners associations' control and may fine them for excessive rules on residents.

The law has generated much conversation, with many users commenting on the development on Reddit.

"Anything that stops HOA overreach is a good thing," said one user.

Homeowners associations were made to enforce uniform standards, create community, and collect dues for neighborhood services. Over the years, residents have experienced increased arbitrary fees, restrictions on parking and home appearance, or minimal disclosure of budget information. In addition, HOAs have been caught preventing homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly updates to their homes, including adding rooftop solar panels or installing native plant lawns.

The state law was one of several that pushed for what has been dubbed a Homeowner's Bill of Rights. This bill would prevent practices such as banning contractors from a homeowner's property or fining those who leave their garbage at the curb within 24 hours of scheduled trash collection.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

On the flip side, this has allowed homeowners to embrace eco-friendly practices such as setting up vegetable gardens and clotheslines to lower the amount of planet-heating gases in the air.

In Florida, HOAs are now required to be more transparent and maintain official records for a minimum of seven years. To keep the rulings in effect, appointed officials to HOAs have been mandated to complete best practices training within the first 90 days in the role and repeat it every four years.

HOA management firms are expected to be easier to locate. They are required to attend at least one annual board or member meeting and provide information for every HOA manager assigned to the association.

The changes made for HOAs in Florida were a sign of residents everywhere wanting flexibility in what they do to their homes, including fun and thoughtful approaches to lowering home energy bills. One homeowner shared how they managed to create a pollinator-friendly garden that looked tidy and intentional to appease their HOA.

"All states should do this," commented one Reddit user.

"I'm happy to report that I live in an HOA that already does all these things, except for the training," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.