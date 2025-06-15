Homeowner devastated after neighbor's plants create costly nightmare — here's how it happened

Bamboo may seem like an easy, low-maintenance addition to the garden, but for one homeowner in Brighton, England, it turned into a costly nightmare.

As reported by Ideal Home, bamboo planted on a neighboring property crept underground and burst through the concrete floor of their greenhouse, forcing them to tear the entire structure down. The plant had spread more than 20 feet beneath the surface.

Professionals warn that certain types of bamboo are becoming just as problematic as Japanese knotweed, a notoriously invasive plant known for its structural damage and costly removal.

What's happening?

Running bamboo varieties, unlike the less aggressive clumping types, send out underground rhizomes that can quickly travel across gardens and under property lines. According to invasive species specialist Environet, these roots are powerful enough to break through patios, foundations, and even brickwork, as was this case in Brighton.

Despite the damage it can cause, bamboo is not classified as an invasive species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. That means there are no legal restrictions on selling or planting it, and homeowners have limited recourse when it causes problems, as most people have no idea how aggressive it can be until it's already too late.

Why is bamboo's spread concerning?

When bamboo escapes cultivation, it can outcompete native species for sunlight, nutrients, and water.

According to the University of Maryland Extension, uncontrolled bamboo growth can degrade natural areas and displace native plants, which disrupts the wildlife that depends on those species. Over time, the unchecked spread of invasive plants weakens ecosystems and creates more instability for the people who live in and around them.

Similar issues have been observed in other regions where introduced species are returning land to the state of native ecology.

In Wiltshire, England, for example, conservationists are using trail cameras to monitor the rare return of pine martens, a native species that has had to fight its way back after decades of habitat loss and ecological disruption. In the U.S., a major investment by the Forest Service is doing its part to take care of the spread of invasive plants that threaten both forests and food systems.

What's being done about it?

For now, the best defense is prevention. It is recommended to avoid running bamboo altogether, or at the very least, installing strong root barriers and planting it well away from buildings or fences. According to Environet, regular maintenance — including checking for new shoots — is key to stopping it from getting out of control.

For homeowners already dealing with an infestation, professional removal is usually the only reliable solution. Bamboo's underground root systems are dense and resilient, often requiring excavation equipment to fully remove.

Choosing native plants over imported ornamentals is one of the most effective ways to protect both gardens and local ecosystems. It's a small shift that can help prevent big problems both above and below the surface.

