Governor expected to sign legislation into law to protect 'energy rights' of homeowners under HOAs: 'This bill is so important'

Michigan recently barred homeowners associations from banning rooftop solar, joining 29 other states and Washington D.C. in doing so.

Canary Media reported on the new development, explaining that the bill, passed in June by state lawmakers, also prevents HOAs from rejecting other energy-efficient upgrades such as heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers, and clotheslines.

The new law, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in early July, will give the 1.4 million Michiganders who are part of homeowners associations the chance to add money-saving technologies that also help reduce planet-warming pollution.

According to Forbes, solar panels can save homeowners anywhere from $25,500 to $33,000 on electricity expenses over their lifetime. Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act offers tax breaks for energy-saving home upgrades such as solar panels, helping to offset upfront costs. The benefits don't stop there, however — having solar panels on your home can raise your home value when it comes time to sell.

"This bill is so important because there's no reason a homeowner should be denied access to their energy rights," John Jevahirian, vice president of operations at solar installer Michigan Solar Solution, told Canary Media. According to Jevahirian, HOA policies have severely limited solar business in the state.

Michigan is 26th in the nation when it comes to solar, but Jevahirian told the publication that he expects to see an upswing with the enactment of this legislation.

This new policy in Michigan comes amid other exciting developments for solar across the country. For instance, more than 130 Wendy's restaurants now use community solar to source between 30% and 100% of their energy. Plus, REI and Intuit have banded together to launch a major solar farm in Tennessee.

You can reap the benefits of solar, too. If you opt to install your own panels, make sure to take advantage of the tax breaks and credits in the IRA.

You can also enroll in a community solar program, which allows you to tap into this clean energy source and save money without the hassle of rooftop panels.

