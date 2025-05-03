Homeowner shows off impressive before-and-after footage of massive backyard project: 'No easy task'

One of the hardest parts of gardening is dealing with invasive species. With a little effort, you can turn your yard into a beautiful space like this TikToker did.

In a TikTok video, Jack (@plantveg) walked viewers through the process of removing bamboo from their backyard. "Back in February, I took on the bamboo-zling task of cutting back and harvesting the bamboo behind my plot," they said.

Jack removed their fence to dig deep into the ground to get the bamboo roots out, showing the "extensive underground network" and demonstrating "just how un-root-ine and invasive bamboo can be."

After removing the roots, Jack put them in a giant pile. "The roots and shoots are now headed for a fiery farewell on the bonfire heap," the TikToker said. Jack also provided before-and-after footage of the backyard, from invasive bamboo to a cleared-out area.

"With the bamboo finally gone, it's time to stick to the next task, which is rebuilding the fence," Jack said, ending the video.

Bamboo, imported to Britain more than 100 years ago, is an invasive species. According to Country Living, bamboo "can invade neighbouring land and threaten property foundations." It can be a headache to get rid of. "Hand removal is extremely difficult and requires sturdy tools and lots of effort," the University of Maryland says.

Native plants, which are indigenous to your area, are much easier to control. They require less watering, saving you money on your utility bills. They also attract pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, which help provide food for us and beautify your yard.

Removing invasive species and turning to native plants can save you time and money — and a headache later. Jack's yard transformation shows how hard work pays off.

"That's impressive!" one commenter wrote. "No easy task clearing bamboo."

"Bamboo is awful!" another wrote. "People get it thinking it will be nice but soon can grow out of control if it isn't managed."

Others warned that the task isn't done and that clearing bamboo means constant care.

"Small bits of bamboo roots left in the ground will grow back," one commenter wrote. "It [is] a pain to get rid of."

