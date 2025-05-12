Dumpster diver baffled after saving shocking amount of goods from being trashed: 'What do I even do with all this?'

Musician Nova Black (@itsnotquitevanlife) scored a great haul while dumpster diving and shared her find with TikTok.

"What I wasn't prepared to find when I went on this haul was an absurd amount of cafe supplies," Nova said early in her video.

She went on to show taro, matcha, mango, grass jelly, basil seed, and more from her haul. There was so much available that Nova actually had trouble figuring out what to do with it all. "What do I even do with all of this?" she said.

Other dumpster-diving hauls have yielded loads of coffee, which is a particularly great find. Food items like meat and dairy are prone to going bad, so dried and fully sealed products are generally safe for the picking.

Dumpster diving is a fine way to save a few bucks, provided you can do so safely. That's not the only benefit from the practice, however.

Food waste is a major contributor to atmospheric pollution. Once food is tossed into a landfill, it produces loads of heat-trapping methane, which goes on to destabilize weather patterns and cause a bunch of property damage. Methane contributes to melting ice caps, which in turn raise sea levels. The additional heat can also warm the ocean surface temperature, which wreaks havoc on important ecosystems.

Besides the aftereffects, food production also demands a lot of resources and produces lots of pollution. The more finished food we can use, the less pollution we produce to make new food instead.

Many commercial services have popped up in an attempt to avoid food waste. These can help you find great deals on perfectly good food and prevent it from going to the trash. Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market are just some of the options out there.

TikTok followers were understandably psyched for Nova's dumpster find at the cafe.

"Wow! that's an amazing haul!!" said one viewer.

"That is soooo cool!!!" said another.

