Dumpster diver stunned to discover massive trove of items with huge value: 'Mega haul'

A diver posted an image entitled "The Great Wall of coffee" in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

The image showed a wall of 38 boxes of coffee pods with a calico cat standing on them, looking down at about four dozen chocolates and snacks.

It's hard to believe that someone threw away this amount of unopened coffee and food.

"I just read that coffee is going up in price too," one Redditor noted.

They were right. Coffee grounds hit an all-time high of $4.30 per pound in February, according to Food & Wine.

Just think of the money you'll save if you use coffee someone discarded.

Hauls like this aren't isolated, either. Another dumpster diver found fruits and vegetables estimated to be worth $534.93.

Cutting your grocery bill is one benefit of dumpster diving. For example, the average person in Ireland spends $231 every month. One woman, though, cut the bill for two people to about $90.

Much of this food is still good to eat. Grocery stores will throw out odd-looking produce because they don't believe they can sell it. They'll also throw out items near their sell-by dates but still good to eat.

While it may seem like a simple solution for grocery stores to throw away food, those goods end up in landfills, releasing pollution.

According to a 2021 Environmental Protection Agency report, food loss and waste in the United States produces around 187 million tons of toxic gases annually — equivalent to the polluting gas from 42 coal-fired power plants.

If you're interested in dumpster diving, check your local laws. It's legal in all 50 states, but you should be aware of trespassing statutes.

Make sure you bring reusable bags or boxes for your finds and gloves to protect your hands. If you're going at night, bring a flashlight. Any bag you sort through in the dumpster should be tied up when you're done, as you should clean up whatever mess you make; leaving a mess can cause the owners to lock up dumpsters to keep out divers.

