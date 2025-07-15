Resident met with warnings after sharing photo of concerning sighting in local park: 'I would be more worried'

An expert in the subreddit had a suggestion for the OP.

A photo shared on the subreddit r/arborists highlighted the dangers of mulch volcanoes — an unknown but deadly method that can be dangerous for trees.

"Is my town killing this tree?" asked the OP in the subreddit.

The tree pictured had sparsely trimmed foliage along with a gigantic pile of mulch on its base. The way the tree was trimmed prompted discussion, but one Redditor maintained that the largest problem was on the ground surrounding the tree.

One certified arborist wrote, "I would be more worried about the pile of mulch on the trunk."

There are numerous reasons why mulch volcanoes can be detrimental to trees. The method has been known to lead to root rot, disease, decay, a susceptibility to pests, girdling roots, and even water-repellent roots.

Arborists have explained to Penn State Extension News that when properly applied, mulch is highly beneficial for trees. Mulch on the base of trees should be two to three inches deep, not physically touching the trunk, and extending out to the drip line.

Organic mulches, a staple in native gardening, can reduce the need for frequent maintenance, moderate soil temperature, keep weeds at bay, and add necessary organic matter to the soil to improve its structure and nutrient-holding capacity when applied properly.

Intermixed with a native plant lawn and native trees, using organic mulch helps to ensure a healthy, pollinator-friendly, and self-sufficient ecosystem. Pollinators will thrive in a native-plant habitat, allowing them to help protect our food supply.

Native plants and trees also save gardeners money on water bills, maintenance, and pricey fertilizers and weed repellents. They also save time on yard labor since plant life easily thrives in its native environments.

The Penn State arborists added that "trouble starts when the mulch is applied more heavily and in constant contact with a larger section of the tree's trunk."

Too much mulch not only wastes gardeners' money on mulch that's going to harm their tree, but it can also cause gardeners to spend money on more tree maintenance, which they are trying to reduce in the first place. If one is considering using organic mulch to help their trees grow, it's crucial to apply the mulch correctly, avoiding a mulch volcano that does the opposite.

The certified arborist in the subreddit had a suggestion for the OP.

"Grab a backpack blower, put on a high disc vest, and go disperse it all over the place. Nobody will ask," they stated.

