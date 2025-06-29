Professor shines light on landscaping mistake with serious consequences: 'It mirrors what happens when trees are [planted] too deep'

An assistant professor at Ohio State University has warned against the use of "mulch volcanoes" when landscaping.

Joe Boggs says this kind of mulching — which piles huge amounts of the material around a tree base — can cause damage. In a 2024 article for Buckeye Yard & Garden onLine, Boggs wrote about how the practice can starve trees of moisture and stress them out.

Mulch volcanoes can create secondary root systems that cannot properly collect nutrients. Those root systems are elevated and don't travel as deep into the soil as they should. As Bogg described, "It mirrors what happens when trees are [planted] too deep in the soil."

But "When done right," he explained, "organic mulch, particularly hardwood bark mulch, will provide a wide range of benefits to trees and other woody ornamentals."

Instead of existing in unnatural piles, the mulch should mimic how fallen leaves cover tree bases in forests. Organic mulch like this not only keeps trees moist but also provides nutrients when it breaks down.

Mulch should cover the tree base by no more than three inches. Anything more is likely to harm the tree. And by minimizing mulch usage, landscapers can also conserve materials, saving time and money too.

Cleaning the air is a big job, but strong trees also benefit soil health and ecosystem balance.

Sick trees, though, as Boggs wrote in BYGL, can unfortunately become homes for pests and pathogens. According to American Arborists, burrowing insects are attracted to and especially harmful to sick trees, inhibiting their ability to absorb water and nutrients.

When such insects make weakened trees their home, they make it more difficult for the trees to heal. That also makes it easier for insects and pathogens to infect other trees nearby, with the potential to throw off an entire ecosystem.

If you're thinking about planting a tree or two in your backyard, consider this tip too: If you live in a place where leaves fall, consider using them instead of going out and buying mulch. Either method will keep your outdoor space healthy for years to come.

