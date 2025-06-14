Gardening expert issues warning over common landscaping mistake with devastating consequences: 'Just don't do it'

"It takes more than raking … to fix the problems."

A viral video by In The Garden Sue (@inthegardensue) is setting the record straight on a popular and costly landscaping mistake that could be ruining your trees.

The YouTube clip has gained traction for exposing what arborists call a mulch volcano, a pile of mulch stacked high around the base of a tree.

While it might seem like a harmless or even helpful practice, experts warn that this approach can suffocate trees, promote disease, and ultimately kill them.

"Don't do it. Just don't do it," Sue pleads in the video. "We're pulling the mulch away from the flare of the tree."

The root flare is where a tree's trunk widens at the base before entering the soil, and it should always be visible.

When mulch covers this area, it traps moisture, creates ideal conditions for disease and rot, and can even lead to the growth of girdling roots. These roots quietly kill a tree over time by circling the trunk instead of spreading out and eventually strangle the tree.

Beyond the damage to trees, mulch volcanoes also waste time, money, and resources — a point that resonates with frustrated viewers. Improper mulching can result in costly tree removals and lower property value, especially when mature trees are involved.

Healthy trees cool down your yard, improve air quality, and offer shade that can lower your energy bills.

To fix this is very simple: Just pull back the mulch until the root flare is visible and trim away any roots curling around the trunk.

Tree care is just one part of creating a yard that's better for you and your community, so that's why it's smart to pair proper tree care with smart lawn choices.

Swapping high-maintenance grass for low-effort alternatives like native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can cut water bills and lawn chores. These upgrades support pollinators, like bees and butterflies, that help grow the food we eat and keep ecosystems in balance.

"It takes more than raking the excess mulch away to fix the problems caused by a mulch volcano, especially if the mulch has been piled up year after year," one commenter shared.

Another user wrote: "I see mulch volcanoes all the time!"

