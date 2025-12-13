Homeowner warned after sharing photo of dangerous backyard plant: 'The worst'

The homeowner found the plant growing and didn't know what it was.

A curious gardener received a serious warning from the green-thumbed community after spotting a mystery plant in one of their pots.

They turned to the r/Plantidentification subreddit with a photo of the unknown sprout, asking if it was a weed or something they should allow to continue growing in their area, which happened to be the island of Cyprus.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Plant-savvy Redditors were quick to point out it was "the worst plant in the world."

Its common name is mother of millions, but it's also known as the devil's backbone due to its toxic leaves.

The "mother of millions" name comes from its ability to grow incredibly quickly as well as reproduce at a rapid rate, able to grow anywhere its plantlets and embryoids fall, according to Plant Desert.

It's a succulent that is drought-resistant, and it is highly invasive in many places around the world, from the United States to Australia.





Invasive species, such as the mother of millions, or other common landscaping options like English ivy or bamboo, may seem appealing, but they pose a serious threat.

They can outcompete native plants for resources, growing in their place and disrupting the region's natural food web, creating a ripple effect on other species and wildlife that can negatively impact overall biodiversity.

That's why it's so important to plant a native lawn or garden at your home, as these can help prevent invasives from taking over. Native lawns also tend to save homeowners and gardeners money, as they need less watering than a monoculture lawn and less overall maintenance, such as mowing and weeding.

Clover and buffalo grass are excellent low-water and low-maintenance options, as is xeriscaping, which is essentially just designing your landscaping with a focus on drought-tolerant plants.

It's also a great opportunity to encourage pollinators to visit your yard, as they play an important role in the life cycles of thousands of plants around the world, especially crops.

The plant-loving Reddit community didn't seem to be a huge fan of the plant.

One person warned, "[It's] very resilient and will attempt to grow in even the most unsupportive conditions, and thrive where you never imagined life to be possible."

"Your-Worst-Mistake-Ever plant!" another added.

