Resident issues urgent PSA after hauling 1,100 pounds of invasive plants from lake in single day: 'We're fighting back'

Water lilies, while pleasing to the eye, are extremely invasive in North America, according to the Potomac Conservancy. The common daylily, particularly, is invasive in the Northern United States and parts of Canada.

One TikTok photographer and fighter against invasive lilies, Reillyki (@reillyki), has become a champion of lily removal. He shared his journey on TikTok.

#Conservation #InvasiveLilies #Nature #VolunteerWork ♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem @reillyki The lilies have taken over, so we're fighting back. The lilies are invasive and have exploded in growth over the last couple of years, displacing the local critters that make this place feel like home. Bugs are on the rise and oxygen content in the water is dropping, so something has to be done. A small group of volunteers are fighting back to help this little lake in Bellingham. If you want to join in on the fun, or know someone that might be interested, comment below, DM me, or tag a friend. Many hands make light work, and there's a lot to accomplish. #Bellingham

The TikToker opened his video talking to the lilies in the lake he lives near: "Come on!"

He pulled up several lilies from the lake, which was overrun with the invasive plant species.

"The lilies are taking over," he said in the caption, "so we're fighting back."

He filled 50 baskets with lilies and estimated the total weight of the removed plants was 1,100 pounds. He and other volunteers have a group goal to remove 50,000 pounds of lilies from the lake in a year. So far, they have removed 20,000 pounds.

According to Reillyki, many animals in the lake depend on clean oxygen for survival, and the lilies are disrupting this ecosystem by making the water in many areas stagnant, decreasing the oxygen content, and compromising the lives of these animals.

According to Healthy Ponds, invasive lilies outcompete other plants, clog waterways, and block marine life from swimming.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says lilies grow up from the water from woody rhizomes, which is a plant stem that sends out roots from its nodes. Plants with rhizomes spread easily, as their root systems can grow new plants.

For this reason, rhizome-having plants, when nonnative, can invade a space easily.

The invasion of these lilies in the lake can ruin the ecosystem's biodiversity, which is necessary to balance out not only individual ecosystems but all creatures on the planet, humans included.

While conservation efforts against invasive species are in place, the general public has the means to play a role in encouraging biodiversity by planting native wildflowers in their yards. Wild lawns can also save consumers time and money on water and maintenance.

Those with the privilege to volunteer can help out with invasive plant removal locally.

Commenters on the TikTok commended Reillyki for his work, and many offered to help.

"This is amazing work. I can make some time to drive up there and help out," one commenter offered.

"I'd love to help," another said.

