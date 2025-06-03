Dedicated son clears 'boss level' ivy engulfing mother's home after cancer recovery: 'I feel like those trees can breathe now'

Dealing with an invasive species is a tough task, but it's nothing that can't be overcome with a combination of determination and a son's love.

TikTok user Robbie Tseng (@robbietseng) shared a heartwarming video of his efforts to clear his mother's garden of an infestation of English ivy.

In the video, he describes the profound sense of satisfaction that came from the job, "like peeling off an old scab." He explains that his widowed mother had cancer and couldn't tend to the garden much, "so the invasive plants really went wild."

The clip shows the extent of the damage done, with trees overrun by ivy.

"I felt like I was attacking the boss level of a video game," he said. After a hard day's work, the mother and son duo had transformed the yard and brought the ivy under control.

As the video clearly showed, English ivy is no joke. The invasive plant was first brought to the U.S. in the 19th century and has since spread widely, per the National Invasive Species Information Center. It can strangle the life out of trees and presents a major wildfire hazard.

Once established, it's very difficult to get rid of as it's a highly adaptable plant that outcompetes native species for nutrients, sunlight, and water. As shown in the clip, manual removal is the best course of action, but it requires sustained effort to eradicate it fully.

Landscaping with native plants avoids all of the tribulations that invasive plants bring to a garden. Rewilding a lawn isn't just a good move for boosting biodiversity; it's a great way to save money with little effort. There's no need for harmful chemicals or excessive water to keep that garden in tip-top shape.

The video prompted several supportive comments from users moved by the son's dedication.

One said, "Taking down the ivy makes the trees look so much better."

Another added, "I feel like those trees can breathe now!"

Other comments pointed out the work isn't quite done yet. One said, "I'm sure it will take a few years of consistency to kill the ivy completely but it's looking great."

