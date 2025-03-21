Volunteers share incredible before-and-after images of bamboo removal on nature preserve: 'Outstanding'

Conservationists are celebrating the success of an impressive project. After lots of hard work and dedication, the group removed invasive bamboo from Stroud Preserve in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

"Anyone with bamboo growing on their property knows first-hand how quickly and easily it can spread," wrote Natural Lands in a Facebook post. "This patch is a relic from a time before the lands were under Natural Lands' care."

Certain species of bamboo are highly invasive in the U.S. Since bamboo grows fast and forms dense thickets, it is especially challenging to remove.

What's more, invasive species such as bamboo overtake native plants, competing with them for natural resources. As a result, when invasive species start to grow, they threaten the health of the entire local ecosystem.

Invasive species can spread from public parks to your backyard. If you notice an invasive species growing in your yard, it's important to quickly remove the plant from the roots up, ensuring it doesn't come back.

Another way to safeguard your yard from invasive species is to install a native plant lawn. By growing plants local to your region, you'll save money on yard upkeep while supporting the health of the environment.

Native plants conserve and don't require help from fertilizers and pesticides since they've adapted to the local ecosystem over time. You can expect to save $225 on water and $100 on pesticides and fertilizers each year after switching to a native plant lawn.

Plus, native plants attract key pollinators, including butterflies and bees, which are essential for protecting our food supply.

Since invasive species tend to spread fast, they can be expensive and time-consuming to remove.

Locals were grateful for the volunteers and their hard work in restoring the natural landscape.

"Outstanding!!!" wrote one user. "Thank you!!"

"Natural Lands volunteers are amazing!" commented another Facebook user.

