State launches multimillion-dollar initiative to combat invasive species threatening waterways: 'We need everyone in on this'

Hawai'i's little fire ant problem isn't so little, but the state has announced a program to tackle the issue free of charge to residents.

The Hawai'i Department of Agriculture partnered with pest control companies on a $1.1 million contract to do treatments on 580 properties, according to KHON2. Officials said the program will begin on Oahu, with plans to expand to Maui, Kauai, and Hawai'i Island in the future.

Residents in need just have to send their information to the Department of Agriculture's Plant Quarantine Branch, and they'll receive a test kit to confirm the presence of little fire ants. After confirmation, contractors will conduct a survey and apply bait with the pesticide at regular intervals, as well as a product that "inhibits the growth and development of LFA," the outlet reported.

Little fire ants have been a persistent problem on the islands since the 1990s, according to the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. It is believed they were first introduced via shipments of plants to nurseries at that time and have spread ever since. They're described as "great hitchhikers" and can be transported by cars and building materials, in addition to plants.

Recently, environmental advocates with Hawai'i's Sierra Club demonstrated in favor of rigorous pest removal policies outside the state's Capitol. "We need everyone in on this, and it's extremely important," Joe Wat told KHON2. "Community is doing as much as we can, but we cannot hold the line unless HDOA takes action."

LFAs deliver painful stings and bites to humans and animals, with some reactions causing blindness in dogs and cats, the Hawaiian Invasive Species Council noted. They're known to infest homes, beds, furniture, and food, damage crops, encourage and protect other plant pests like aphids, and destroy bee hives.

Removing them from property is expensive, making Hawai'i's decision to help residents out hugely beneficial. Quarantining any new items is essential, as is prevention with barrier treatments.

The LFA problem is a good reminder of the importance of investing in native plants in your lawn and home, especially considering the pests came to Hawai'i, which has a fragile enough ecosystem, by outside plants.

Native plants are easier to maintain and don't require excess resources like additional water, fertilizer, and pesticides. Pesticides can impact more than just the unwanted insects and leave residue in the soil and seep into water runoff, where they enter the water cycle. Opting for native species also supports pollinators, which are crucial to thousands of plants' life cycles, including crops.

